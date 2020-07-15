/
/
/
Clackamas Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Clackamas Community College
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Gaffney Lane
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Hillendale
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hilltop Court in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Rivercrest
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mt. Pleasant Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Caufield
14230 Brittany Ter
14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1662 sqft
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800 Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR