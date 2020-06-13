/
/
orchards
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:36 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Orchards, WA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Sifton - Orchards
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7907 NE 180th Ave
7907 NE 180th Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
7907 NE 180th Ave Available 07/01/20 One bedroom, one bath, private "Mother-In-Law" suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This quiet one bedroom, one bath, Mother-In-Law suite of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops,
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3488 sqft
17409 NE 78th Way Available 08/19/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7900 NE 162nd Avenue
7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1806 sqft
Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851. Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.
Results within 1 mile of Orchards
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Image
8 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1020 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2120 sqft
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Orchards
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Landover - Sharmel
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Fircrest
8 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Orchards rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Orchards area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OR