74 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, WA📍
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2132 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
307 N. 33rd Ct.
307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
202 N 33rd Ct
202 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
202 N 33rd Ct Available 07/04/20 Luxury Townhome In Ridgefield! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.
3432 S 4th Way
3432 South 4th Way, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2425 sqft
4 bedroom home in Ridgefield - This home is available for immediate move in. It is located in the Rigefield High School District. Extra large master bedroom with very large master bathroom.
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
303 NW 151st St.
303 Northwest 151st Street, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2237 sqft
303 NW 151st St. Available 07/25/20 Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with Office, Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Salmon Creek neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
17022 NE 18th Avenue Available 06/17/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.
518 NW 153rd Street
518 Northwest 153rd Street, Clark County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1869 sqft
518 NW 153rd Street Available 07/01/20 This Salmon Creek 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has it all! - This fantastic Salmon Creek 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home has an open "great room" floor plan with a corner gas fireplace.
Felida - Starcrest
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.
508 NW 146th Way
508 Northwest 146th Way, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1971 sqft
Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.
Felida - Starcrest
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.
112 NW 147th St.
112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ridgefield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Ridgefield area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
