812 RICHMOND ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

812 RICHMOND ROAD

812 Richmond Road · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK 73034
Kingston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 RICHMOND ROAD · Avail. Aug 10

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition. Home offers hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master shower has been updated, kitchen has granite counter tops and double oven. Fenced yard and outside deck,
To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or email: yourokcrentals@gmail.com.
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, built-ins, cathedral ceiling
Exterior: Fenced yard and deck
Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System, Smoke Alarm
Directions: South of Danforth on Bryant, turn into Kingston Addition, left on first street, right on Richmond Rd. to property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4690969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

