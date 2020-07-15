Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition. Home offers hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master shower has been updated, kitchen has granite counter tops and double oven. Fenced yard and outside deck,

To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or email: yourokcrentals@gmail.com.

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave

Interior: Fireplace, built-ins, cathedral ceiling

Exterior: Fenced yard and deck

Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System, Smoke Alarm

Directions: South of Danforth on Bryant, turn into Kingston Addition, left on first street, right on Richmond Rd. to property.



