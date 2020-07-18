All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 5 North Smythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
5 North Smythe Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

5 North Smythe Avenue

5 North Smythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK 73034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage. Wood look flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms is recently installed (not shown in photos). Stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and full size washer/dryer included. Both bedrooms have ample closet space and a hallway linen cabinet as well as two extra closets provide additional storage. Short walk to UCO or Edmond's 2nd street commercial district and easy access to I-35. Zoned to highly-rated elementary, middle and high schools. Yard maintenance included. Contact us today if you are interested as this one won't last long. No Smoking/No Pets Policy. Please do not disturb current tenants.
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage. Wood look flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms is recently installed (not shown in photos). Stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and full size washer/dryer included. Both bedrooms have ample closet space and a hallway linen cabinet as well as two extra closets provide additional storage. Short walk to UCO or Edmond's 2nd street commercial district and easy access to I-35. Zoned to highly-rated elementary, middle and high schools. Yard maintenance included. Contact us today if you are interested as this one won't last long. No Smoking/No Pets Policy. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 North Smythe Avenue have any available units?
5 North Smythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 North Smythe Avenue have?
Some of 5 North Smythe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 North Smythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5 North Smythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 North Smythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5 North Smythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 5 North Smythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5 North Smythe Avenue offers parking.
Does 5 North Smythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 North Smythe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 North Smythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 5 North Smythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5 North Smythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5 North Smythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5 North Smythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 North Smythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd
Edmond, OK 73034
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Apartments with BalconiesEdmond Apartments with Pools
Edmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University