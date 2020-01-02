All apartments in Edmond
328 Chalk Hill Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

328 Chalk Hill Court

328 Chalk Hill Ct · (405) 691-6414
Location

328 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK 73003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 328 Chalk Hill Court · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
new construction
3 bed room, 2 bath duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Cul-de-sac Street next to walking trails and park! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street and on the west side of Broadway. From Broadway take Thatcher Street west and follow over the train tracks and Chalk Hill Court will be the 2nd street on the left. Brand new construction that has never been lived in! Edmond Schools, granite counter tops, 2 car garage with opener, alarm system and move in ready! Great location that feels secluded and nestled nest door to walking trails and a park! Easy access to all Edmond has to offer and just a couple minutes from downtown Edmond, Farmers Market, shopping, restaurs and more!

Easy to show so call us today for your personal tour (405)691-6414. Or visit our website at DSPROPS.COM to see a video of the inside and to get more information!

(RLNE5806079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

