All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 4402 Burger Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4402 Burger Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4402 Burger Ave.

4402 Burger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4402 Burger Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
Old Brooklyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5427347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Burger Ave. have any available units?
4402 Burger Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 4402 Burger Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Burger Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Burger Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. offer parking?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have a pool?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr
Cleveland, OH 44102
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus