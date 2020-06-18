Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cleveland
4402 Burger Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 8
4402 Burger Ave.
4402 Burger Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4402 Burger Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
Old Brooklyn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5427347)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have any available units?
4402 Burger Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cleveland, OH
.
Is 4402 Burger Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Burger Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Burger Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland
.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. offer parking?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have a pool?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Burger Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Burger Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
