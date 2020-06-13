Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5906 West COREY Lane
5906 Corey Ln, Oak Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2nd FLOOR..3 BEDROOM..1.5 BATH...BALCONY..UPDATED..VERY CLEAN..AMPLE CLOSETS SPACE..HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT..REQUIREMENTS FOR EVERYONE OVER 18 YEARS OLD MOVING IN...COPY OF FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORE 650+..

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Orlan Brook
1 Unit Available
15808 86th Avenue
15808 86th Avenue, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath Spacious unit recently remodeled in 2018! Freshly painted. Beautifully updated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park - Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
1644 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

Median Rent in Tinley Park

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tinley Park is $992, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,168.
Studio
$855
1 Bed
$992
2 Beds
$1,168
3+ Beds
$1,493
City GuideTinley Park
"Illinois-i'm your boy. Flat on the prairies Soil and stone Stretching forever Taking me home." - Illinois by Dan Fogelberg

Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you!

Moving to Tinley Park

If you've decided to move to Tinley Park, congratulations! You've picked one of the most likeable neighborhoods in the country to move to! Once you've decided that this is the right place to make your next home, you should do some driving and walking around to explore the neighborhoods and get a feel for what is offered here. Want a big old house on a golf course? They have it here. Want a high-rise apartment with restaurants and shops you can walk to? Roger that. Narrow down your hunt to a few different parts of town, and then call up your broker and tell them you're ready to start the search. As you start looking, don't be deterred by the lack of apartments for rent in the area. You can find them if you know where to look and there are also plenty of homes for rent for reasonable prices. Bring along all the right paperwork to help move the process along in the event you find the place you're looking for right away. You're going to need the whole lock, stock and barrel - ID, Credit report, bank statements, proof of income, letters of reference, etc, etc. These guys don't mess around. It's a nice town with lots of nice homes, and they'll want to make sure they've done their homework on you to find out if you're a reputable character or not. If there's any doubt about whether you make 1.5 to 2 times your annual rent, you might want to secure a guarantor just to be sure that you don't lose out on your dream home. Good luck finding your new home and happy hunting!

Neighborhoods

Alexandria Drive/Bormet Drive: This is a tiny little section in the center of town and homes here run a bit higher than the rest of the city, too. Its mostly owner occupied and has a lot of apartment complexes and hi rise apartments mixed in with single family homes. You get a lot of property here and many of the homes are newer and built near parks.$$$$

Fernway: This is a large neighborhood that borders the large and lush Orland Grassland and contains the Tinley Glen Shopping center. This offers many daily conveniences and a lot of people like to live nearby so they can take advantage of both the grassland and the shops! There are a number of smaller parks in this neighborhood too. Its primarily residential and the homes here are quite big and mostly single-family homes for sale, as opposed to apartments for rent. $$$$

183rd Street/80th Aveune: I-80 runs right through this neighborhood, which will get you into downtown Chicago in a heartbeat! Commuters love it for this reason. The Graystone Golf Course also sits off to the east of the area and many of the homes around it are new mcmansion style gems. Prices here are about the same as around Fernway, and you can rest assured you'll be getting a lot of space and some beautiful grounds with any homes for rent here. $$$$

Village Center. This area is home to the Yankee Woods, part of the Cook County Forest Preserve, a beautiful area of preserved land. Oak Park Avenue runs though this neighborhood, too, one of the main drags of Tinley Park. The train station, a little stone tower straight out of a fairy tale, is right nearby too. The American Institute of Architects named it one of the 150 great places in Illinois! Homes here are little older and might need some TLC but its a lovely and historical part of town to live in. $$$$

Coachwood: A big chunk of Nelson Woods forms part of this neighborhood and the George w. Dunne National Golf Course sits to the east of it as well. Its a super quiet and pretty area nestled into the foresty park and you can find slightly less expensive homes and some small apartment complexes here. Get started looking early, though the vacancy rate is only 2.4%!$$

Living in Tinley Park

Its sort of unbelievable that home prices are as low as they are in Tinley Park, considering the unique charm this neighborhood offers and its proximity to Chicago finding a place of the same size in the city itself would cost you nearly three times as much! Wowzers! Avoid pesky traffic and become familiar with the public trasnportation. The Metra train can take you right in and so can I-80 and I-57 which run right through this neighborhood. Chicago has world-class shopping and dining, an amazing beach right under the city skyscrapers, charming little neighborhoods to walk through and all kinds of jobs to keep the residents of Tinley Park employed year round! Plus you can take in a Cubs, White Sox or Bears game anytime you want, if you're a sports fan. The live blues clubs and Chicago style deep dish pizza are certainly things worth writing home about, too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tinley Park?
In Tinley Park, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $992 for a 1-bedroom, $1,168 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,493 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tinley Park, check out our monthly Tinley Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tinley Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Tinley Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tinley Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tinley Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, and Lombard.

