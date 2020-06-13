143 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL

Moving to Tinley Park

If you've decided to move to Tinley Park, congratulations! You've picked one of the most likeable neighborhoods in the country to move to! Once you've decided that this is the right place to make your next home, you should do some driving and walking around to explore the neighborhoods and get a feel for what is offered here. Want a big old house on a golf course? They have it here. Want a high-rise apartment with restaurants and shops you can walk to? Roger that. Narrow down your hunt to a few different parts of town, and then call up your broker and tell them you're ready to start the search. As you start looking, don't be deterred by the lack of apartments for rent in the area. You can find them if you know where to look and there are also plenty of homes for rent for reasonable prices. Bring along all the right paperwork to help move the process along in the event you find the place you're looking for right away. You're going to need the whole lock, stock and barrel - ID, Credit report, bank statements, proof of income, letters of reference, etc, etc. These guys don't mess around. It's a nice town with lots of nice homes, and they'll want to make sure they've done their homework on you to find out if you're a reputable character or not. If there's any doubt about whether you make 1.5 to 2 times your annual rent, you might want to secure a guarantor just to be sure that you don't lose out on your dream home. Good luck finding your new home and happy hunting!