143 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL

Neighborhoods

Alexandria Drive/Bormet Drive: This is a tiny little section in the center of town and homes here run a bit higher than the rest of the city, too. Its mostly owner occupied and has a lot of apartment complexes and hi rise apartments mixed in with single family homes. You get a lot of property here and many of the homes are newer and built near parks.$$$$

Fernway: This is a large neighborhood that borders the large and lush Orland Grassland and contains the Tinley Glen Shopping center. This offers many daily conveniences and a lot of people like to live nearby so they can take advantage of both the grassland and the shops! There are a number of smaller parks in this neighborhood too. Its primarily residential and the homes here are quite big and mostly single-family homes for sale, as opposed to apartments for rent. $$$$

183rd Street/80th Aveune: I-80 runs right through this neighborhood, which will get you into downtown Chicago in a heartbeat! Commuters love it for this reason. The Graystone Golf Course also sits off to the east of the area and many of the homes around it are new mcmansion style gems. Prices here are about the same as around Fernway, and you can rest assured you'll be getting a lot of space and some beautiful grounds with any homes for rent here. $$$$

Village Center. This area is home to the Yankee Woods, part of the Cook County Forest Preserve, a beautiful area of preserved land. Oak Park Avenue runs though this neighborhood, too, one of the main drags of Tinley Park. The train station, a little stone tower straight out of a fairy tale, is right nearby too. The American Institute of Architects named it one of the 150 great places in Illinois! Homes here are little older and might need some TLC but its a lovely and historical part of town to live in. $$$$

Coachwood: A big chunk of Nelson Woods forms part of this neighborhood and the George w. Dunne National Golf Course sits to the east of it as well. Its a super quiet and pretty area nestled into the foresty park and you can find slightly less expensive homes and some small apartment complexes here. Get started looking early, though the vacancy rate is only 2.4%!$$