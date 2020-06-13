Apartment List
/
IL
/
glendale heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

266 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 lippert Lane 2E
773 Lippert Ln, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
spacious condo - Property Id: 293504 Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Spruce Street
1002 Spruce Street, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$893
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bed - 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
190 Golfview Drive
190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Glengarry dr 101
209 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1091 sqft
Beautiful Bloomingdale condo. Only $1600/month - Property Id: 292092 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath updated first floor condo, walkout to the sparkling private community pool only $1600/month. Freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale Heights
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.

Median Rent in Glendale Heights

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glendale Heights is $1,156, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,360.
Studio
$996
1 Bed
$1,156
2 Beds
$1,360
3+ Beds
$1,739
City GuideGlendale Heights
Hometown of Billy Corgan (of Smashing Pumpkins fame), Glendale Heights in Illinois is a bustling community ready to inspire. Look out, Elk Grove Village.

Although it was mostly farmland before it became a town in 1959, Glendale Heights has grown into a village of approximately 34,000 people. Brimming with diversity, you can expect to meet people who speak more languages than you've ever heard of, including Polish, Urdo, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese at home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Scouting for an Apartment in Glendale Heights

Vacancy rates and rental costs vary widely between neighborhoods, but prices can climb substantially in prized neighborhoods. As always, you'll need excellent references, good credit and proof of employment to get the best deals.

Glendale Heights Neighborhoods

For the most part, all of the major areas of Glendale Heights are quiet and neighborly--don't expect any late night house parties to start popping up. Regardless, they all have their own distinct character:

Bloomingdale Road/East Altgeld Avenue: It'll be tough to find an apartment here; most homes are older, large houses that are owner-occupied. However, if you're a fan of the opera, museums and other fine arts, you'll fit right in with the local crowd.

North Avenue/Linden Lane: This area is a favorite of local college students, who can walk to class as necessary. Rent can be pricy, considering the average cost of a home in the area, but the overall convenience may be worth it.

North Glen Ellyn: North Glen Ellyn may be the most expensive neighborhood in Glendale Heights, but there's still a mix of older homes as well as one-bedroom apartments. If you're looking for an all bills paid apartment, this is a good place to look thanks to guest homes and garage apartment conversions.

Schmale Road/Wall Street: Approximately one-third of the people who call this neighborhood home identify as having Asian ancestry.

Swift: If you're looking for inexpensive rent in an ethnically diverse neighborhood, Swift is the perfect choice. A higher-than-average vacancy rate also means you'll have lots of apartment rentals and apartment complexes to consider.

Swift/Dickens Road: Are you a clumsy hiker? This neighborhood encompasses the Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital and the East Branch Forest Reserve, so you'll be covered without leaving the area.

Village Center: If you're looking for a walkable neighborhood, Village Center is your best bet. Small row houses and vintage one-bedroom apartments also give this neighborhood a lot of charm.

West Fullerton Avenue/Fullerton Avenue: You'll find plenty of older homes that were built before Glendale Heights was an independent town.

Living in Glendale Heights

Considering a move to Glendale Heights? Before you pack your bags, know the village quirks. Most people own cars and have an average workday commute of 30 minutes. Like to play sports? Glendale Heights has adult summer softball and winter basketball. There's soccer, swimming and football teams for kids, too. Better break out the Capri Sun and orange slices.

Still intrigued? Then make your move. Glendale Heights may be a village, but it has the diversity and community services of a much larger town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glendale Heights?
In Glendale Heights, the median rent is $996 for a studio, $1,156 for a 1-bedroom, $1,360 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,739 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glendale Heights, check out our monthly Glendale Heights Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendale Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Glendale Heights area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glendale Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendale Heights from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

Similar Pages

Glendale Heights 1 BedroomsGlendale Heights Apartments with Gym
Glendale Heights Apartments with PoolGlendale Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Heights Pet Friendly Places