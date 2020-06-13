266 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL📍
1 of 24
1 of 39
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 40
1 of 35
1 of 53
1 of 34
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 42
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 31
Although it was mostly farmland before it became a town in 1959, Glendale Heights has grown into a village of approximately 34,000 people. Brimming with diversity, you can expect to meet people who speak more languages than you've ever heard of, including Polish, Urdo, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese at home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Vacancy rates and rental costs vary widely between neighborhoods, but prices can climb substantially in prized neighborhoods. As always, you'll need excellent references, good credit and proof of employment to get the best deals.
For the most part, all of the major areas of Glendale Heights are quiet and neighborly--don't expect any late night house parties to start popping up. Regardless, they all have their own distinct character:
Bloomingdale Road/East Altgeld Avenue: It'll be tough to find an apartment here; most homes are older, large houses that are owner-occupied. However, if you're a fan of the opera, museums and other fine arts, you'll fit right in with the local crowd.
North Avenue/Linden Lane: This area is a favorite of local college students, who can walk to class as necessary. Rent can be pricy, considering the average cost of a home in the area, but the overall convenience may be worth it.
North Glen Ellyn: North Glen Ellyn may be the most expensive neighborhood in Glendale Heights, but there's still a mix of older homes as well as one-bedroom apartments. If you're looking for an all bills paid apartment, this is a good place to look thanks to guest homes and garage apartment conversions.
Schmale Road/Wall Street: Approximately one-third of the people who call this neighborhood home identify as having Asian ancestry.
Swift: If you're looking for inexpensive rent in an ethnically diverse neighborhood, Swift is the perfect choice. A higher-than-average vacancy rate also means you'll have lots of apartment rentals and apartment complexes to consider.
Swift/Dickens Road: Are you a clumsy hiker? This neighborhood encompasses the Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital and the East Branch Forest Reserve, so you'll be covered without leaving the area.
Village Center: If you're looking for a walkable neighborhood, Village Center is your best bet. Small row houses and vintage one-bedroom apartments also give this neighborhood a lot of charm.
West Fullerton Avenue/Fullerton Avenue: You'll find plenty of older homes that were built before Glendale Heights was an independent town.
Considering a move to Glendale Heights? Before you pack your bags, know the village quirks. Most people own cars and have an average workday commute of 30 minutes. Like to play sports? Glendale Heights has adult summer softball and winter basketball. There's soccer, swimming and football teams for kids, too. Better break out the Capri Sun and orange slices.
Still intrigued? Then make your move. Glendale Heights may be a village, but it has the diversity and community services of a much larger town.