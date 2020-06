266 Apartments for rent in Glendale Heights, IL

Glendale Heights Neighborhoods

For the most part, all of the major areas of Glendale Heights are quiet and neighborly--don't expect any late night house parties to start popping up. Regardless, they all have their own distinct character:

Bloomingdale Road/East Altgeld Avenue: It'll be tough to find an apartment here; most homes are older, large houses that are owner-occupied. However, if you're a fan of the opera, museums and other fine arts, you'll fit right in with the local crowd.

North Avenue/Linden Lane: This area is a favorite of local college students, who can walk to class as necessary. Rent can be pricy, considering the average cost of a home in the area, but the overall convenience may be worth it.

North Glen Ellyn: North Glen Ellyn may be the most expensive neighborhood in Glendale Heights, but there's still a mix of older homes as well as one-bedroom apartments. If you're looking for an all bills paid apartment, this is a good place to look thanks to guest homes and garage apartment conversions.

Schmale Road/Wall Street: Approximately one-third of the people who call this neighborhood home identify as having Asian ancestry.

Swift: If you're looking for inexpensive rent in an ethnically diverse neighborhood, Swift is the perfect choice. A higher-than-average vacancy rate also means you'll have lots of apartment rentals and apartment complexes to consider.

Swift/Dickens Road: Are you a clumsy hiker? This neighborhood encompasses the Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital and the East Branch Forest Reserve, so you'll be covered without leaving the area.

Village Center: If you're looking for a walkable neighborhood, Village Center is your best bet. Small row houses and vintage one-bedroom apartments also give this neighborhood a lot of charm.

West Fullerton Avenue/Fullerton Avenue: You'll find plenty of older homes that were built before Glendale Heights was an independent town.