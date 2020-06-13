Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9039 Sheridan Avenue
9039 Sheridan Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Brookfield. Walk to train (Metra), walk to downtown, walk to Kiwanis park, and walk to middle school.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4516 Park Avenue
4516 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Nice Brookfield apartment now available for lease, unit offers 2 beds - 1 bath, Property & unit are well kept & maintained. A must see if looking in this area. Property is located on nice street 1/2 Block from beautiful Ehlert park.
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3320 sqft
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Luxury Rental Opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary School.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
125 Bloomingbank Road
125 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4233 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CONSISTING OF 15 ROOMS AND 5.1 BATHS WITH NANNY QUARTERS IS LOCATED IN THE FIRST DIVISION OF HISTORIC RIVERSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
945 South Madison Avenue
945 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Fantastic ranch home close to schools, shopping, train and expressways.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5020 Glencoe Avenue
5020 Glencoe Street, McCook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rental on the top floor! Features large living room and kitchen with eating area. No garage, but ample parking on street. Heat, water and garbage included in rent price. No pets. Credit check required.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
31 South La Grange Road
31 South La Grange Road, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
unit is number 2 above commercial space on la grange road work BSNF train to downtown Chicago - play -eat and shop all within 50 feet of your unit
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin Oak
10 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
300 sqft
Satmer LLC - Property Id: 277671 Studio apartment for $650. The heat, cooking gas, water and properly disposed trash is included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277671 Property Id 277671 (RLNE5856091)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3
60 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Vintage OakPark 2 bedroom - Property Id: 242234 Huge vintage 2 bedroom in a convenient location. Heat- Parking-Appliances included. Huge kitchen with Island. Unit get a lot of natural light. French windows and arched doorways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)
City GuideBrookfield
The comedy play "The Merchant Prince of Cornville" was written by Samuel Eberly Gross, the property developer who founded Brookfield, Illinois.

Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Brookfield

Brookfield is a popular area with renters and, as such, good quality apartments don't hang around long once they are available. If you are looking for a three bedroom apartment, especially, then be prepared to get in ahead of the competition for it. That means that, if you are planning to view the apartment, arranging an appointment at the earliest time that you can is advisable. Otherwise, it is likely to have been snapped up by the time you get to see it. A good tip is to have some documentation on you, even at a viewing, which shows that you are prepared to move immediately, if you need to. This might be a job offer letter or your bank statement that shows that you have the funds available for a deposit.

Remember that spring and summer tend to be popular times for people to move in and around Brookfield, so you might find more success if you choose to begin your apartment search in the fall when the pace of the market is just that little bit more relaxed.

The City Layout

Brookfield is in the shape of two rectangles, one laid over the other. Most of the city's roads are arranged in a grid formation, with exceptions like Grand Boulevard, which cuts diagonally across the grid from the center to the northwest. The Salt Creek River runs through the eastern part of the city and Brookfield is roughly cut in half by the railroad.

South Brookfield: The area to the south of the railroad is centered around Jaycee Ehlert Park, the largest in the area, and there are plenty of rental condos close to this open green space. Ogden Avenue cuts southern Brookfield in two. It is part of Route 34, which connects Chicago to Aurora, and there are a number of eateries along it.

North Brookfield: The charming Brookfield Woods lie to the extreme north, and you feel like you are no longer in a city this far beyond West 31st Street. Just to the south, there is a 216-acre site that makes up Chicago Zoological Park, which opened in 1934. There is also a cool music venue in the north, situated on Grand Boulevard, with frequent jazz and blues gigs.

Living in Brookfield

Most people who are looking for an apartment for rent in Brookfield do so because of the work opportunities that are available in the Chicago area, and if you're reading this, that probably applies to you, right? Therefore, being able to get in and out of the city is essential. You also need to bear in mind that you will need permits to park downtown. However, Chicago boasts one of the most developed public transportation systems in all of America - which is good news for the inhabitants of Brookfield. The Chicago Transit Authority offers no less than eight railroad lines and hundreds of bus lines that crisscross the city, including Brookfield.

The rental property in Brookfield is quite diverse. You can find everything from studio apartments for rent to apartments with paid utilities and three-bedroom apartments, depending on your needs. However, the city also offers plenty of local bars and restaurants. You won't have to travel into central Chicago in order to enjoy a good night out. Try the Golden Wok restaurant on Maple Avenue for authentic Cantonese cuisine, or Tony's Breakfast Caf on Ogden Avenue for a great Sunday brunch.

There's plenty of shopping to be found in Brookfield, but of particular note for newcomers is La Grange Park Antique Mall. For more everyday items, there's a convenient 7-Eleven located close to the Congress Park station.

Brookfield has a certain community spirit that you don't find everywhere, particularly in the suburbs of larger cities. A good example is Brookfield's resident-run Beautification Commission, which works to enhance the scenic environment through community involvement projects. The idea is that it will facilitate a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing community, which certainly can't be a bad thing if you're considering a move here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brookfield?
The average rent price for Brookfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brookfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Brookfield area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brookfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brookfield from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

