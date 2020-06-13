116 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL📍
Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.
Brookfield is a popular area with renters and, as such, good quality apartments don't hang around long once they are available. If you are looking for a three bedroom apartment, especially, then be prepared to get in ahead of the competition for it. That means that, if you are planning to view the apartment, arranging an appointment at the earliest time that you can is advisable. Otherwise, it is likely to have been snapped up by the time you get to see it. A good tip is to have some documentation on you, even at a viewing, which shows that you are prepared to move immediately, if you need to. This might be a job offer letter or your bank statement that shows that you have the funds available for a deposit.
Remember that spring and summer tend to be popular times for people to move in and around Brookfield, so you might find more success if you choose to begin your apartment search in the fall when the pace of the market is just that little bit more relaxed.
Brookfield is in the shape of two rectangles, one laid over the other. Most of the city's roads are arranged in a grid formation, with exceptions like Grand Boulevard, which cuts diagonally across the grid from the center to the northwest. The Salt Creek River runs through the eastern part of the city and Brookfield is roughly cut in half by the railroad.
South Brookfield: The area to the south of the railroad is centered around Jaycee Ehlert Park, the largest in the area, and there are plenty of rental condos close to this open green space. Ogden Avenue cuts southern Brookfield in two. It is part of Route 34, which connects Chicago to Aurora, and there are a number of eateries along it.
North Brookfield: The charming Brookfield Woods lie to the extreme north, and you feel like you are no longer in a city this far beyond West 31st Street. Just to the south, there is a 216-acre site that makes up Chicago Zoological Park, which opened in 1934. There is also a cool music venue in the north, situated on Grand Boulevard, with frequent jazz and blues gigs.
Most people who are looking for an apartment for rent in Brookfield do so because of the work opportunities that are available in the Chicago area, and if you're reading this, that probably applies to you, right? Therefore, being able to get in and out of the city is essential. You also need to bear in mind that you will need permits to park downtown. However, Chicago boasts one of the most developed public transportation systems in all of America - which is good news for the inhabitants of Brookfield. The Chicago Transit Authority offers no less than eight railroad lines and hundreds of bus lines that crisscross the city, including Brookfield.
The rental property in Brookfield is quite diverse. You can find everything from studio apartments for rent to apartments with paid utilities and three-bedroom apartments, depending on your needs. However, the city also offers plenty of local bars and restaurants. You won't have to travel into central Chicago in order to enjoy a good night out. Try the Golden Wok restaurant on Maple Avenue for authentic Cantonese cuisine, or Tony's Breakfast Caf on Ogden Avenue for a great Sunday brunch.
There's plenty of shopping to be found in Brookfield, but of particular note for newcomers is La Grange Park Antique Mall. For more everyday items, there's a convenient 7-Eleven located close to the Congress Park station.
Brookfield has a certain community spirit that you don't find everywhere, particularly in the suburbs of larger cities. A good example is Brookfield's resident-run Beautification Commission, which works to enhance the scenic environment through community involvement projects. The idea is that it will facilitate a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing community, which certainly can't be a bad thing if you're considering a move here.