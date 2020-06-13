Apartment List
/
IL
/
calumet park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL

📍

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
12946 South Carpenter St.
12946 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1235 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
525 West 118th St.
525 West 118th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
950 sqft
No move in fee or security deposit! Beautifully modern 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in quiet West Pullman neighborhood. Gleaming wood laminate flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Modern bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
775 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
800 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7915 South Hermitage Apartments
7915 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dawes Park, Dan Ryan Woods and Marquette Park. Short hop over to I-94, I-90 or I-57. Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Nice appliances and hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12352 S Lafayette Ave
12352 South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
550 sqft
This is a rare 2 bed house with lots of yard space. The open layout makes the living space useful and inviting. Large bathroom with entry door from the kithen and main bedroom. Please call, text or email: 866-267-4220 or click the link

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9629 South Forest Ave.
9629 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,360
500 sqft
Comfortable and convenient Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, large living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more!
City GuideCalumet Park
Chicago, Illinois, is known as the "Candy Capital of the World" and is the place where the world's first skyscraper was built. Not far away, Calumet Park once served as a bootlegging and gambling town for Al Capone, providing a haven for minor crime and revenue for the village.

Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely.

Moving to Calumet Park

If you're planning to look for rental properties in Calumet Park, you have a few places to choose from. However, when you start your search, you have to decide whether you want to focus on apartment rentals or rental homes. While some people want to enjoy quiet living in a residential community, others want to be at the center of it all. You have to decide what works for you. Additionally, think about the amenities you're looking for. Do you want a pool in the backyard or a closer view of Lake Michigan? Do you need a dishwasher? Also, how much space do you need, and do you have a pet? Making a list of your must-haves and some extras can help you conduct your search.

What You'll Pay

Once you have your list in place, decide how much damage you can afford on a monthly basis. Despite its past as being the place for Al Capone, Calumet Park today has low crime rates, offers great amenities, and has a low cost of living. The downside, unfortunately, is the median rental rate averages a little higher than the state average. No worries though. You won't have a problem finding decent apartment rental prices at places like Meadow View Apartments or Whistler Crossing.

What You Need

Many people like living in this village close to the big city, so that means you're joining other hopefuls in finding that special place you plan to call home. Do your research because vacancy rates vary based on location. Give yourself a little extra time, especially if you're particular about your living space. Also, make sure you have all documents in order, like your ID, credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, references, and anything else you think a landlord might demand.

Calumet Park's Neighborhoods

Calumet Park is a place you can walk to do some of your errands. However, the commute time is a little high because of location, and many people travel to the big city to work. However, transportation is great, so you can hop on the Metra Electric (ME) rail line, find someone to car-share with, or grab a bus. You definitely don't lack for amenities or transportation in Calumet Park's neighborhoods. Now let's see what neighborhoods are places for living.

S. Ashland Avenue /W. 126th Street: In this Calumet Park Neighborhood, you can find a studio apartment for a great price, or you can search for apartments at Whistler's Crossing or Bishop Park Apartments. Whatever you decide, just know your neighborhood is walkable, well established, and one of the safer neighborhoods in the village.

Village Center: As the larger area of Calumet Park, this neighborhood is where you can find more single-family homes, high-rise apartments, and higher vacancy rates on average. You can find a 3-bedroom apartment on S. 44th Place, look into renting an apartment on S. Tripp Avenue, enjoy a nice slice of pizza at Rene's pizza, and get your morning coffee at Terry's Coffee Shop.

Life in Calumet Park

Okay, with Chicago close by, you can always escape to the there, catch a show, and enjoy all the amazing scenes. But with Calumet Beach close by, why not enjoy a nice swim in the cool waters of Lake Michigan. Or, if you're one for an adrenaline rush, you can sign up for hang-glider flight lessons, kickboxing lessons at the fitness center, or enjoy the Lake Shore Model Train exhibit. Whatever your style, you're sure to find something that holds your interest in this community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Calumet Park?
The average rent price for Calumet Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Calumet Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Calumet Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Calumet Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Calumet Park from include Chicago, Evanston, Lombard, Mount Prospect, and Oak Park.

Similar Pages

Calumet Park 1 BedroomsCalumet Park 3 Bedrooms
Calumet Park Apartments with Garage
Calumet Park Apartments with Parking