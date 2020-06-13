127 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL📍
Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely.
If you're planning to look for rental properties in Calumet Park, you have a few places to choose from. However, when you start your search, you have to decide whether you want to focus on apartment rentals or rental homes. While some people want to enjoy quiet living in a residential community, others want to be at the center of it all. You have to decide what works for you. Additionally, think about the amenities you're looking for. Do you want a pool in the backyard or a closer view of Lake Michigan? Do you need a dishwasher? Also, how much space do you need, and do you have a pet? Making a list of your must-haves and some extras can help you conduct your search.
What You'll Pay
Once you have your list in place, decide how much damage you can afford on a monthly basis. Despite its past as being the place for Al Capone, Calumet Park today has low crime rates, offers great amenities, and has a low cost of living. The downside, unfortunately, is the median rental rate averages a little higher than the state average. No worries though. You won't have a problem finding decent apartment rental prices at places like Meadow View Apartments or Whistler Crossing.
What You Need
Many people like living in this village close to the big city, so that means you're joining other hopefuls in finding that special place you plan to call home. Do your research because vacancy rates vary based on location. Give yourself a little extra time, especially if you're particular about your living space. Also, make sure you have all documents in order, like your ID, credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, references, and anything else you think a landlord might demand.
Calumet Park is a place you can walk to do some of your errands. However, the commute time is a little high because of location, and many people travel to the big city to work. However, transportation is great, so you can hop on the Metra Electric (ME) rail line, find someone to car-share with, or grab a bus. You definitely don't lack for amenities or transportation in Calumet Park's neighborhoods. Now let's see what neighborhoods are places for living.
S. Ashland Avenue /W. 126th Street: In this Calumet Park Neighborhood, you can find a studio apartment for a great price, or you can search for apartments at Whistler's Crossing or Bishop Park Apartments. Whatever you decide, just know your neighborhood is walkable, well established, and one of the safer neighborhoods in the village.
Village Center: As the larger area of Calumet Park, this neighborhood is where you can find more single-family homes, high-rise apartments, and higher vacancy rates on average. You can find a 3-bedroom apartment on S. 44th Place, look into renting an apartment on S. Tripp Avenue, enjoy a nice slice of pizza at Rene's pizza, and get your morning coffee at Terry's Coffee Shop.
Okay, with Chicago close by, you can always escape to the there, catch a show, and enjoy all the amazing scenes. But with Calumet Beach close by, why not enjoy a nice swim in the cool waters of Lake Michigan. Or, if you're one for an adrenaline rush, you can sign up for hang-glider flight lessons, kickboxing lessons at the fitness center, or enjoy the Lake Shore Model Train exhibit. Whatever your style, you're sure to find something that holds your interest in this community.