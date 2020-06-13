Apartment List
IL
addison
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Addison, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
844 College Blvd 101
844 College Boulevard, Addison, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
844 College - Property Id: 105993 Ground floor one bed room with brand new carpet and professional paint. White newer appliance. Ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
735 North Swift Road
735 North Swift Road, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
945 sqft
Looking for a starter home or downsizing? This might be it! This bright and sunny top floor corner unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, generous size living room great for spending quality time with family, and a balcony overlooking fountain and pond.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
622 North Lincoln Avenue
622 North Lincoln Avenue, Addison, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
This apartment is situated on a park like setting and conveniently located close to schools and shopping in Addison Illinois. Completely remodeled with ceramic tile bathroom and double vanity. Large kitchen with dishwasher and separate eating area.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
630 N Lincoln St
630 N Lincoln Ave, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 2Bed 1Bath Available Now in Addision - Property Id: 235385 Beautiful Large 2 bed 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Large newer windows. AC in the living room. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry in the building. 2 parking spots included.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2036 S Michigan St 609
2036 South Michigan Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime South Loop location! - Property Id: 245685 Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 lippert Lane 2E
773 Lippert Ln, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
spacious condo - Property Id: 293504 Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1483 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
446 Barron Street
446 Barron Street, Bensenville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1710 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.

Median Rent in Addison

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Addison is $911, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,072.
Studio
$785
1 Bed
$911
2 Beds
$1,072
3+ Beds
$1,371
City GuideAddison
Having trouble with Craigslist Addison? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Greetings, Addison, Illinois apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual one-stop shop for all your renting needs! Situated 18 miles west of the Windy City on the banks of Salt Creek, the village of Addison is a primo living locale for Chicagolanders who appreciate the peace and quiet of the suburbs while still being able to live just a stone’s throw from the bustling big city. Are you in the market for an unbeatable leasing deal in Addison? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re confident this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve assembled beholds the perfect Addison rental for you!

Apartments in Addison run the gamut from inexpensive ($700 or so) to steep (closer to $1300), giving high rollers and low ballers alike a variety of renting options. Generally, the inexpensive rentals in Addison come equipped with basic amenities such as complementary but uncovered parking, communal laundry facilities, and in some cases, a clubhouse and swimming pool. Luxury apartments in Addison, however, tend to boast Chicago-style amenities such as furnished interiors, walk-in closets, spacious patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and more than 1,000 square feet of living space, even though they don’t come with a Chicago-like price tag attached to them. Score!

Are you bringing a furry four-legged roommate along to Addison by any chance? Pet policies differ from property to property, as some apartment managers allow cats and small dogs only, others frown at the idea of you bringing a goldfish into your humble abode, and a few couldn’t care less if you’re roommate is a freaking pterodactyl. Obviously, pet owners should probably do some research about an apartment complex’s pet restrictions (like, using this super sweet renting guide we’ve assembled, perhaps?) before scheduling a visit with an apartment rep.

Even though Addison is a pretty tiny village (spanning only about 9.5 square miles) you’ll find a variety of neighborhoods spread throughout. Some nooks and crannies are nicer than others, so do yourself a favor and spend plenty of time in the city to see with your own eyes which ‘hood suits you best before slapping your John Hancock on a lease.

Featuring a family aquatic center, roughly 25 city parks, a conservatory, zoo, a trio of forest preserves, and tons of shopping and dining hotspots, Addison is unarguably one of the most aesthetic and family-oriented suburbs in all of Lincoln Land. So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings for the perfect Addison, Illinois apartment for rent, and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Addison?
In Addison, the median rent is $785 for a studio, $911 for a 1-bedroom, $1,072 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,371 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Addison, check out our monthly Addison Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Addison?
Some of the colleges located in the Addison area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Addison?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Addison from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

