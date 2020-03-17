Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to 12 Longstreet situated on a charming cul-de-sac street in the very desirable Northwood in Irvine. This completely remodeled 5 bedroom plus huge loft and 3 bath home is a must-see! The open floor plan offers tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. The spacious entertainers gourmet kitchen features Granite counter-tops and back splash, custom cabinetry, large Center Island, Stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Convenient upstairs laundry room with sink and extra storage cabinets. Enjoy the spacious, private backyard with fruit trees. One of the most beautiful & cleanest rentals on the market! Close to award-winning schools, walking distance to parks! Near by grocery stores, shopping centers, freeways, and much more. Do not miss this very desired and rarely on the market opportunity!