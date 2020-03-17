All apartments in Irvine
12 Longstreet
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

12 Longstreet

12 Longstreet · (949) 793-3423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Longstreet, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2728 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 12 Longstreet situated on a charming cul-de-sac street in the very desirable Northwood in Irvine. This completely remodeled 5 bedroom plus huge loft and 3 bath home is a must-see! The open floor plan offers tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. The spacious entertainers gourmet kitchen features Granite counter-tops and back splash, custom cabinetry, large Center Island, Stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Convenient upstairs laundry room with sink and extra storage cabinets. Enjoy the spacious, private backyard with fruit trees. One of the most beautiful & cleanest rentals on the market! Close to award-winning schools, walking distance to parks! Near by grocery stores, shopping centers, freeways, and much more. Do not miss this very desired and rarely on the market opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Longstreet have any available units?
12 Longstreet has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Longstreet have?
Some of 12 Longstreet's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Longstreet currently offering any rent specials?
12 Longstreet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Longstreet pet-friendly?
No, 12 Longstreet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Longstreet offer parking?
Yes, 12 Longstreet does offer parking.
Does 12 Longstreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Longstreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Longstreet have a pool?
No, 12 Longstreet does not have a pool.
Does 12 Longstreet have accessible units?
No, 12 Longstreet does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Longstreet have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Longstreet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Longstreet have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Longstreet does not have units with air conditioning.
