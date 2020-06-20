143 Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

A must see park view corner unit home at Woodbury Community. The Woodbury community park is only across the street can be reach. 3 mins Walking distance to the Woodbury elementary school and Woodbury Club house with BBQ area, pools, tennis courts and parks. 10mins walking distance to the Woodbury shopping center including Ralphs, Trader Joe's ,LA fitness center and banks and restaurants. This home is at the best location inside the heart of Woodbury. Very bright home with a private balcony can see the parks. Wood flooring with all the room in the second lever expect the garage at first floor. Master bedroom with a full bathroom, second Den is easy to make as a second room. Bright living room and functional kitchen with fully appliance included. A must see home in Woodbury.