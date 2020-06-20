All apartments in Irvine
143 Sanctuary

143 Sanctuary · No Longer Available
Location

143 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A must see park view corner unit home at Woodbury Community. The Woodbury community park is only across the street can be reach. 3 mins Walking distance to the Woodbury elementary school and Woodbury Club house with BBQ area, pools, tennis courts and parks. 10mins walking distance to the Woodbury shopping center including Ralphs, Trader Joe's ,LA fitness center and banks and restaurants. This home is at the best location inside the heart of Woodbury. Very bright home with a private balcony can see the parks. Wood flooring with all the room in the second lever expect the garage at first floor. Master bedroom with a full bathroom, second Den is easy to make as a second room. Bright living room and functional kitchen with fully appliance included. A must see home in Woodbury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Sanctuary have any available units?
143 Sanctuary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Sanctuary have?
Some of 143 Sanctuary's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
143 Sanctuary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 143 Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 143 Sanctuary does offer parking.
Does 143 Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Sanctuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Sanctuary have a pool?
Yes, 143 Sanctuary has a pool.
Does 143 Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 143 Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Sanctuary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
