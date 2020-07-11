All apartments in La Riviera
Find more places like River Blu.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Riviera, CA
/
River Blu
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

River Blu

8795 La Riviera Dr · (916) 621-5841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 off 2nd months rent --- Apply now and receive $1000 off your 2nd months rent for a limited time only!
logo
Rent Special
Waived App Fee --- Waived Application Fees!
Browse Similar Places
La Riviera
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA 95826
La Riviera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-194 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 2-178 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1-207 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-110 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 2-020 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-027 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Blu.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 Pet $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pet licensing info, proof of vaccinations and photo of pet required. Pets must be spayed/neutered. Call for details.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Hallway Storage Closet Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Blu have any available units?
River Blu has 6 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Blu have?
Some of River Blu's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Blu currently offering any rent specials?
River Blu is offering the following rent specials: $1000 off 2nd months rent --- Apply now and receive $1000 off your 2nd months rent for a limited time only!
Is River Blu pet-friendly?
Yes, River Blu is pet friendly.
Does River Blu offer parking?
Yes, River Blu offers parking.
Does River Blu have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Blu does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Blu have a pool?
Yes, River Blu has a pool.
Does River Blu have accessible units?
Yes, River Blu has accessible units.
Does River Blu have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Blu has units with dishwashers.
Does River Blu have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Blu has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for River Blu?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Riviera 1 BedroomsLa Riviera 2 Bedrooms
La Riviera Apartments with GymLa Riviera Apartments with Parking
La Riviera Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALathrop, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CA
Florin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity