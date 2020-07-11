Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 Pet $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pet licensing info, proof of vaccinations and photo of pet required. Pets must be spayed/neutered. Call for details.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Hallway Storage Closet Included