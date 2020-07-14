Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to Montecito Villas, your answer to unique and chic Sacramento apartments for rent. Our newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom Mediterranean style apartments are versatile, luxurious, and everything you’re looking for in an apartment home. From our 24-hour fitness facility to our refreshing pool and relaxing spa, Montecito Villas is outfitted with an extensive amenities package that makes for a relaxed and engaging environment for our residents. You’ll never run out of activities and ways to enjoy your time at home. Each of our renovated Sacramento apartments features central heat and air, and an electronic thermostat with efficient appliances, to ensure comfort and efficiency. Enjoy luxurious wood plank flooring floors, granite countertops, and private patios and balconies, standard with each of our beautiful apartments near Sacramento, CA.



Living in this conveniently located apartment complex, Sacramento will be yours to enjoy, with easy access to Highway 50 and I-80. You’ll find