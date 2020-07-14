All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Find more places like Montecito Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
Montecito Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Montecito Villas

2400 Sierra Blvd · (307) 462-0572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arden-Arcade
See all
Woodside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 078 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 006 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 052 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Montecito Villas, your answer to unique and chic Sacramento apartments for rent. Our newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom Mediterranean style apartments are versatile, luxurious, and everything you’re looking for in an apartment home. From our 24-hour fitness facility to our refreshing pool and relaxing spa, Montecito Villas is outfitted with an extensive amenities package that makes for a relaxed and engaging environment for our residents. You’ll never run out of activities and ways to enjoy your time at home. Each of our renovated Sacramento apartments features central heat and air, and an electronic thermostat with efficient appliances, to ensure comfort and efficiency. Enjoy luxurious wood plank flooring floors, granite countertops, and private patios and balconies, standard with each of our beautiful apartments near Sacramento, CA.

Living in this conveniently located apartment complex, Sacramento will be yours to enjoy, with easy access to Highway 50 and I-80. You’ll find

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 first pet and $250 for second
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: Under 50 lbs - $35 & over 50 lbs - $40
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito Villas have any available units?
Montecito Villas has 6 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montecito Villas have?
Some of Montecito Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito Villas is pet friendly.
Does Montecito Villas offer parking?
Yes, Montecito Villas offers parking.
Does Montecito Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montecito Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito Villas have a pool?
Yes, Montecito Villas has a pool.
Does Montecito Villas have accessible units?
No, Montecito Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Montecito Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montecito Villas has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Montecito Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms
Arden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Dog Friendly Apartments
Arden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso ManorSierra Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity