Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range Property Amenities accessible business center carport concierge gym parking pool hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal

Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make La Provence the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Sacramento feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you’re enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you’ll fall head over heels for La Provence Apartments over and over again.Our community is just minutes away from Midtown and Downtown Sacramento, including fine dining and entertainment. Whether you love the nightlife and action or prefer the comforts of your home, this is the place for you. La Provence is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring designer appliances, personal washers and dryer, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and much more. These spacious and open concept apar