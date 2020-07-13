All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

La Provence

Open Now until 6pm
230 Cadillac Dr · (539) 424-2601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825
Campus Commons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 90 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Provence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make La Provence the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Sacramento feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether you’re enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, you’ll fall head over heels for La Provence Apartments over and over again.Our community is just minutes away from Midtown and Downtown Sacramento, including fine dining and entertainment. Whether you love the nightlife and action or prefer the comforts of your home, this is the place for you. La Provence is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring designer appliances, personal washers and dryer, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and much more. These spacious and open concept apar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 & 2X1: $500; 2x2: $600; 3x2: $700
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit (goes towards move-in deposit and is refundable at move-out)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1st pet); $250 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 (under 50 lbs) or $50 (over 50 lbs)/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Provence have any available units?
La Provence has 5 units available starting at $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does La Provence have?
Some of La Provence's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Provence currently offering any rent specials?
La Provence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Provence pet-friendly?
Yes, La Provence is pet friendly.
Does La Provence offer parking?
Yes, La Provence offers parking.
Does La Provence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Provence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Provence have a pool?
Yes, La Provence has a pool.
Does La Provence have accessible units?
Yes, La Provence has accessible units.
Does La Provence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Provence has units with dishwashers.
