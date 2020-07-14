All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Find more places like Falls At Arden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
Falls At Arden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Falls At Arden

2345 Northrop Ave · (916) 507-2403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arden-Arcade
See all
Northrup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Northrup

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E115 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit G108 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit E212 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit G208 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls At Arden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We are open and offering self-guided tours at The Falls at Arden Apartments. Experience comfortable living with luxury upgraded amenities and interiors in Sacramento, CA. Here you will find beautifully new designed studio’s, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for rent. Our residents spend their time relaxing at home with lush surroundings, awesome amenities, and entertaining get-togethers.

We host events for residents to mingle with neighbors, including a pool party, holiday party, and a few others sprinkled in throughout the year. Meet some neighbors and head over to our clubhouse where you can slide some pucks across the shuffleboard table or try to score some goals in foosball. You could also grab some popcorn and make your way to our very own on-site movie theater. You don’t have to go far to watch that new scary movie!

We have the perfect setting to showcase your cooking skills at our BBQ pit, which is located poolside. Put on your bathing suit, grab some food, and throw down

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per person
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom) $400 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600 total
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit, Restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falls At Arden have any available units?
Falls At Arden has 4 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falls At Arden have?
Some of Falls At Arden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls At Arden currently offering any rent specials?
Falls At Arden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falls At Arden pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls At Arden is pet friendly.
Does Falls At Arden offer parking?
Yes, Falls At Arden offers parking.
Does Falls At Arden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falls At Arden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls At Arden have a pool?
Yes, Falls At Arden has a pool.
Does Falls At Arden have accessible units?
Yes, Falls At Arden has accessible units.
Does Falls At Arden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls At Arden has units with dishwashers.
Does Falls At Arden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Falls At Arden has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Falls At Arden?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms
Arden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Dog Friendly Apartments
Arden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso ManorSierra Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity