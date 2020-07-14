Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub media room accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

We are open and offering self-guided tours at The Falls at Arden Apartments. Experience comfortable living with luxury upgraded amenities and interiors in Sacramento, CA. Here you will find beautifully new designed studio’s, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for rent. Our residents spend their time relaxing at home with lush surroundings, awesome amenities, and entertaining get-togethers.



We host events for residents to mingle with neighbors, including a pool party, holiday party, and a few others sprinkled in throughout the year. Meet some neighbors and head over to our clubhouse where you can slide some pucks across the shuffleboard table or try to score some goals in foosball. You could also grab some popcorn and make your way to our very own on-site movie theater. You don’t have to go far to watch that new scary movie!



We have the perfect setting to showcase your cooking skills at our BBQ pit, which is located poolside. Put on your bathing suit, grab some food, and throw down