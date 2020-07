Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

The Villas at Fair OaksLuxury and convenience have merged to bring you an unmatched experience in apartment living: Welcome to The Villas at Fair Oaks. Conveniently located near Sacramento State University, luxurious shopping, renowned dining and recreation ...The Villas unite the lifestyle you desire with the first class apartment home you demand. Stunning interiors include: Travertine stone flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary backsplashes and upgraded finishes throughout our apartments and townhomes. Embrace nature throughout our meticulously maintained landscape and relax poolside along our expanded sundeck. As a resident of our community, our professional onsite management team will ensure you receive first class treatment at The Villas at Fair Oaks.