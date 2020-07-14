All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53pm

Selby Ranch Apartment Homes

258 Selby Ranch Rd · (916) 553-2685
Location

258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA 95864
Wilhaggin Del Dayo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 250-2 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 226-5 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 259-2 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204-5 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 264-2 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 268-4 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 275-4 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Selby Ranch Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca.
Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Nestled in the prestigious American River residential area, our community spans over 30 acres of rolling greenbelts and towering redwoods.
Offering exceptionally upgraded apartments including new custom cabinets, granite countertops, designer tile flooring, high end appliances, crown molding, washer/dryer, fenced yards and more… Selby Ranch truly offers the upscale standard you deserve.
Flexibility is key, our community offers multiple floorplan configurations ranging from 1-3 bedrooms, townhomes and cottages to fit your particular needs.
Amenities include multiple pools, spa, full cardio and weight room, clubhouse, business center, tennis courts, gated access, BBQ locations and immediate access to miles of American River trails.
Location, E

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $700
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Pet Interview is required
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $55.
Storage Details: Terrace Storage Unit: Included in Lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have any available units?
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have?
Some of Selby Ranch Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Selby Ranch Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Selby Ranch Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Selby Ranch Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Selby Ranch Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
