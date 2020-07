Amenities

Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs. Rivercrest is located minutes from downtown Sacramento, Kaiser, UC Davis Medical Center, Arden Fair Mall, Consumnes River College, American River College and walking distance to Sacramento State University. Rivercrest is a pet friendly community accepting cats and dogs up to 35 lbs with a two pet per apartment limit.