Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated ceiling fan oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pool table

Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Meridian Pointe is a short drive from North Hills, Granada Hills, and Porter Ranch. Our apartment homes are situated across the street from California State University, Northridge, making for a short walk to campus life. We offer furnished and unfurnished studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring updated kitchens and appliances. With community amenities like “The Zone” that includes our game room, private study rooms, resident lounge, media room, and fitness center, we go out of our way to make life at Meridian Pointe as comfortable and convenient as possible.



We invite you to explore our pristine community, and find your way home to Meridian Pointe today!