43-25 HUNTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

LIC's Newest Building, Roof Top Pool, Rock Climbing & More!!! No broker fee

Situated 1 block from Court Square Station and close to some of the city's finest restaurants and cultural institutions, it sets a new standard for luxury living. Every apartments has wood strip floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances by Frigidaire, Grohe bath fixtures, Bosch Washer/Dryer, and triple pane window glass for noise reduction. Many have balconies and sweeping Manhattan views. Amenity highlights include a full basketball court, 5,360 SF duplex fitness center, roof deck with grills, lawn, and projector, multiple green spaces, numerous lounges, children's playroom, and on-site parking garage.