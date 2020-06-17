All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 43-25 HUNTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
43-25 HUNTER STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

43-25 HUNTER STREET

43-25 Hunter Street · (347) 400-2432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43-25 Hunter Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LIC's Newest Building, Roof Top Pool, Rock Climbing & More!!! No broker fee
Situated 1 block from Court Square Station and close to some of the city's finest restaurants and cultural institutions, it sets a new standard for luxury living. Every apartments has wood strip floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances by Frigidaire, Grohe bath fixtures, Bosch Washer/Dryer, and triple pane window glass for noise reduction. Many have balconies and sweeping Manhattan views. Amenity highlights include a full basketball court, 5,360 SF duplex fitness center, roof deck with grills, lawn, and projector, multiple green spaces, numerous lounges, children's playroom, and on-site parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have any available units?
43-25 HUNTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have?
Some of 43-25 HUNTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43-25 HUNTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43-25 HUNTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-25 HUNTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43-25 HUNTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43-25 HUNTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43-25 HUNTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43-25 HUNTER STREET has a pool.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 43-25 HUNTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 43-25 HUNTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43-25 HUNTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43-25 HUNTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 43-25 HUNTER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity