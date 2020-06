Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

This alcove studio apartment is 15th floor of a doorman building right next to Central Park. The recently renovated apartment has plenty of charm to go with the high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features an open floor plan with a sleeping alcove.



37 West 72nd is a well maintained doorman building in the heart of the Upper West Side. The 72nd Street 1,2 and 3 train is one avenue west of the building, making the express commute very accessible. The B and C trains are a short distance east of the building on 72nd Street near the entrance of Central Park.