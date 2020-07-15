Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym hot tub

Available September 1, 2020. This chic 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom loft, located in the heart of the Flatiron District offers impressive proportions throughout. The approximately 3,007 SQ. FT. home with soaring 10' ceilings and over-sized, mahogany clad windows, feature direct northern views from the living/dining room of the Empire State Building. Lutron silent remote auto window shades as well as custom drapery have been added to block the sun from the double pane windows. Handsome limestone flooring with radiant heat throughout and a gas-burning fireplace add to the alluring atmosphere. Off the living room, floor-to-ceiling doors to a third bedroom or home office can easily slide open to reveal even more space. Just beyond the dining room is the large open Valcucine chefs kitchen with Rosewood cabinetry, Miele appliances, double oven, built-in coffee system, wine cooler, dual-drawer freezer and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The gallery off the kitchen leads to the master suite and second bedroom, both have wide plank, oak flooring, and radiant heat. The corner master bedroom showcases a large walk-in-closet, with two additional closets and a tasteful spa-like en-suite bathroom adorned in Italian marble, Thermomasseur bathtub, separate shower, double vanity and Dornbracht fixtures. The second bedroom features an en-suite bath, a large closet, and an open city view of the Freedom Tower.



Additional highlights include a Washer /Dryer, a three-zone A/C System, and Custom Poliform Italian closets throughout.



32 West 18th Street, Altair 18, is one of Extell's premier condominium loft conversions, located just off Fifth Avenue at the vibrant intersections of Chelsea and the Flatiron District, also known as the Historic Ladies' Mile District. Designed in 2005 by the premier architectural firm of Centra Ruddy, the Altair delivers a sophisticated and discreet lifestyle with only 2 lofts per floor. Building amenities include, 24-hour Doorman, Landscaped Roof Deck and Fitness Center.