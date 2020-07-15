All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

Altair 18

32 West 18th Street · (212) 588-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
hot tub
Available September 1, 2020. This chic 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom loft, located in the heart of the Flatiron District offers impressive proportions throughout. The approximately 3,007 SQ. FT. home with soaring 10' ceilings and over-sized, mahogany clad windows, feature direct northern views from the living/dining room of the Empire State Building. Lutron silent remote auto window shades as well as custom drapery have been added to block the sun from the double pane windows. Handsome limestone flooring with radiant heat throughout and a gas-burning fireplace add to the alluring atmosphere. Off the living room, floor-to-ceiling doors to a third bedroom or home office can easily slide open to reveal even more space. Just beyond the dining room is the large open Valcucine chefs kitchen with Rosewood cabinetry, Miele appliances, double oven, built-in coffee system, wine cooler, dual-drawer freezer and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The gallery off the kitchen leads to the master suite and second bedroom, both have wide plank, oak flooring, and radiant heat. The corner master bedroom showcases a large walk-in-closet, with two additional closets and a tasteful spa-like en-suite bathroom adorned in Italian marble, Thermomasseur bathtub, separate shower, double vanity and Dornbracht fixtures. The second bedroom features an en-suite bath, a large closet, and an open city view of the Freedom Tower.

Additional highlights include a Washer /Dryer, a three-zone A/C System, and Custom Poliform Italian closets throughout.

32 West 18th Street, Altair 18, is one of Extell's premier condominium loft conversions, located just off Fifth Avenue at the vibrant intersections of Chelsea and the Flatiron District, also known as the Historic Ladies' Mile District. Designed in 2005 by the premier architectural firm of Centra Ruddy, the Altair delivers a sophisticated and discreet lifestyle with only 2 lofts per floor. Building amenities include, 24-hour Doorman, Landscaped Roof Deck and Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altair 18 have any available units?
Altair 18 has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Altair 18 have?
Some of Altair 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altair 18 currently offering any rent specials?
Altair 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altair 18 pet-friendly?
No, Altair 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Altair 18 offer parking?
No, Altair 18 does not offer parking.
Does Altair 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altair 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altair 18 have a pool?
No, Altair 18 does not have a pool.
Does Altair 18 have accessible units?
No, Altair 18 does not have accessible units.
Does Altair 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, Altair 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
