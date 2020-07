Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr concierge basketball court bike storage cc payments conference room doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out. Enjoy living in one of the most uniquely designed buildings that is a great addition to the famous New York City skyline. With a limited collection of studio 3 bedroom apartments, each residence in this boutique rental building comes equipped with a curated selection of refined finishes throughout. Experience the array of exceptional modern amenity spaces and see why Aalto57 has it all.