Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Amazing deal on 71st street and Lexington Ave! Gut renovated True one bedroom, with a separate kitchen, full size appliances. Great closet space. Pets are welcome. Skylight in the bathroom. The building is located in the most demanding area of Manhattan; close to the Park, shopping and the exclusive restaurants. For more information about this or any other apartments that fit your criteria, contact Ekaterina directly.