New York, NY
944 Park Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

944 Park Avenue

944 Park Avenue · (212) 893-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

944 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$30,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
Direct Elevator Access to your own Park Avenue Oasis Penthouse Duplex featuring 3 landscaped multi-level terraces. The residence includes 2 bedrooms, 2.5 renovated baths, den/office, kitchen with breakfast room, separate hidden full size laundry area, 2 wood burning fireplaces with open city views. French doors surround entertainment area including Living Room, separate Dining Room all wrapped in lovely planted terraces. The interior is also approximately 2500 SF.The Master Bedroom suite includes a woodburning fireplace, french door access to the Terrace, luxurious ensuite bath with dual sinks, separate shower, Toto tub and commode. A wall of closets hiden away completely outfitted by California Closets are part of the luxurrious and spacious master bath. Additional closets all having California Closet inserts are ensuite to the Master.All closets outfitted with inserts. Baths arel renovated in neutral pallets with custom vanities and Toto fixtures. The Laundry space hidden behind a wall of collapsible doors features full size washer and Dryer, Sink and Vanity combination and upper cabinets for even more storage.The Terraces are landscaped to afford privacy yet enjoy the views. The outdoor terraces offer a retreat and unique entertainment space. Terrraces are furnished by the current occupant as seen in photo. All planters and floral landscaping are included in the apartment; any furnishings, grill sculptures and other personal effects will not be included. Additionally, all window shades and automatic window treatments are included in the apartment, however, the remainder of the residence will be delivered unfurnished. The Dining Room has Terrace access through french doors for ease of indoor/outdoor living. There is a large closet for entertaining needs. Just off the dining room is a windowed, well appointed kitchen with pantry closet, stainless steal appliances, and charming warm dark cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Park Avenue have any available units?
944 Park Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Park Avenue have?
Some of 944 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
944 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 944 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 944 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 944 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 944 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 944 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 944 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 944 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
