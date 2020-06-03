944 Park Avenue

Amenities

Direct Elevator Access to your own Park Avenue Oasis Penthouse Duplex featuring 3 landscaped multi-level terraces. The residence includes 2 bedrooms, 2.5 renovated baths, den/office, kitchen with breakfast room, separate hidden full size laundry area, 2 wood burning fireplaces with open city views. French doors surround entertainment area including Living Room, separate Dining Room all wrapped in lovely planted terraces. The interior is also approximately 2500 SF.The Master Bedroom suite includes a woodburning fireplace, french door access to the Terrace, luxurious ensuite bath with dual sinks, separate shower, Toto tub and commode. A wall of closets hiden away completely outfitted by California Closets are part of the luxurrious and spacious master bath. Additional closets all having California Closet inserts are ensuite to the Master.All closets outfitted with inserts. Baths arel renovated in neutral pallets with custom vanities and Toto fixtures. The Laundry space hidden behind a wall of collapsible doors features full size washer and Dryer, Sink and Vanity combination and upper cabinets for even more storage.The Terraces are landscaped to afford privacy yet enjoy the views. The outdoor terraces offer a retreat and unique entertainment space. Terrraces are furnished by the current occupant as seen in photo. All planters and floral landscaping are included in the apartment; any furnishings, grill sculptures and other personal effects will not be included. Additionally, all window shades and automatic window treatments are included in the apartment, however, the remainder of the residence will be delivered unfurnished. The Dining Room has Terrace access through french doors for ease of indoor/outdoor living. There is a large closet for entertaining needs. Just off the dining room is a windowed, well appointed kitchen with pantry closet, stainless steal appliances, and charming warm dark cabinetry.