936 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Sun filled windows in this large 3 bedroom.This apartment was recently renovated, true three bedroom. This apartment features a LARGE LIVING ROOM, QUEEN BEDROOM, FULL SEPARATE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, wood floors, great details, and high ceiling. Laundry next door.Located on West 106th St in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights. It is only about a 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores.Transportation is great, with subway lines on 110th St and Broadway 1/b/c trains and Central Park West with bus stops nearby (M104/4/5//7/11/60/10).Located West 100's in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights.