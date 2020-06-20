All apartments in New York
Find more places like 936 Amsterdam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
936 Amsterdam Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

936 Amsterdam Avenue

936 Amsterdam Avenue · (646) 430-5571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun filled windows in this large 3 bedroom.This apartment was recently renovated, true three bedroom. This apartment features a LARGE LIVING ROOM, QUEEN BEDROOM, FULL SEPARATE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, wood floors, great details, and high ceiling. Laundry next door.Located on West 106th St in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights. It is only about a 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores.Transportation is great, with subway lines on 110th St and Broadway 1/b/c trains and Central Park West with bus stops nearby (M104/4/5//7/11/60/10).Located West 100's in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
936 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 936 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
936 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 936 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 936 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 936 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 936 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 936 Amsterdam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity