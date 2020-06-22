All apartments in New York
92 East Broadway
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

92 East Broadway

92 East Broadway · (347) 200-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 East Broadway, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Virtual Tours as well as in-person tours available upon request.Pictures are of a similar unit same layout. Pictures of the actual unit coming soon.Newly renovated floor through 1000 square feet 2 bed room. Apartment features state of the art open kitchen. 2 bed rooms both can fit your a king sized bed. Spacious living room allowing for a large sectional sofa. Additional space for your kitchen table as well as bar stools under kitchen island. Apartment features washer dryer in unit, dishwasher, heated bathroom floor, central air and heat, Exposed brick design , deco fire place. All the charm space at an affordable price.LOCATION:Apartment is located just steps away from the F, B, D train lines. Located within close proximity to some of NYCs prominent restaurants and bars and night life. Food shopping near by includes the Essex Market, Target, Trader Joes. Everything you need within a 10-15 min walk or 5 min train rideAPARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS:- Light Hardwood floors- Washer Dryer in unit-Dishwasher- Heated bathroom- Central Air and heat- Virtual doorman- Eat in kitchen- Spacious living room- 3 Closets- 2 Entrances Safdie1465

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 East Broadway have any available units?
92 East Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 East Broadway have?
Some of 92 East Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
92 East Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 92 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 92 East Broadway offer parking?
No, 92 East Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 92 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 East Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 92 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 92 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 92 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 92 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 East Broadway has units with dishwashers.
