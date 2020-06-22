92 East Broadway

Amenities

Virtual Tours as well as in-person tours available upon request.Pictures are of a similar unit same layout. Pictures of the actual unit coming soon.Newly renovated floor through 1000 square feet 2 bed room. Apartment features state of the art open kitchen. 2 bed rooms both can fit your a king sized bed. Spacious living room allowing for a large sectional sofa. Additional space for your kitchen table as well as bar stools under kitchen island. Apartment features washer dryer in unit, dishwasher, heated bathroom floor, central air and heat, Exposed brick design , deco fire place. All the charm space at an affordable price.LOCATION:Apartment is located just steps away from the F, B, D train lines. Located within close proximity to some of NYCs prominent restaurants and bars and night life. Food shopping near by includes the Essex Market, Target, Trader Joes. Everything you need within a 10-15 min walk or 5 min train rideAPARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS:- Light Hardwood floors- Washer Dryer in unit-Dishwasher- Heated bathroom- Central Air and heat- Virtual doorman- Eat in kitchen- Spacious living room- 3 Closets- 2 Entrances Safdie1465