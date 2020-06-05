All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

92 Bank Street

92 Bank Street · (212) 906-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Your home away from home! Located on tree lined Bank Street, this uniquely special, sunny and recently renovated garden duplex is available FURNISHED ONLY for 3 to 12+ months, can renew for longer term. All utilities are included in the rent.

There are 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and private garden access. The garden floor has a private entry, 2 bedrooms and a shared full bath. The rear bedroom has direct garden access. The parlor floor has a lovely front living room facing cobblestone Bank Street, a powder room and fully equipped eat in kitchen. Enjoy access to the garden from the kitchen patio. For your convenience there is C/A/C and a washer dryer.

Sorry, no pets permitted, and this is a no smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Bank Street have any available units?
92 Bank Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Bank Street have?
Some of 92 Bank Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 92 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 92 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 92 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 92 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Bank Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 92 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 92 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
