Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large true 3 bedroom with 3 equal sized rooms that can all accommodate a queen sized bed. Each room has fantastic natural light and open views. There are 2 full bathrooms, one of which is en-suite. The living and dinning area combined into one great room. Truly a a special find with just the right touch of vintage whimsy! Located on vibrant Clinton Street in the heart of the LES with close proximity to the F, L, and M trains. Guarantors and pets welcome!