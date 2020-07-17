All apartments in New York
Find more places like 9 Christopher Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
9 Christopher Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

9 Christopher Street

9 Christopher Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$6,388

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom located in Prime West Village. A short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with plenty of counter and cabinet space.

Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.

Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Fat Cat, Agave, The Garret, Jeffrey's Grocery, Smalls Jazz Club, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop, Boucherie and so much more!

*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $7,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Christopher Street have any available units?
9 Christopher Street has a unit available for $6,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Christopher Street have?
Some of 9 Christopher Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Christopher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Christopher Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 9 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 9 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Christopher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 Christopher Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity