9 Christopher Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom located in Prime West Village. A short walk from NYU, Washington Square Park, and the Hudson River Greenway. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with plenty of counter and cabinet space.



Apartment situated directly on Christopher Street foot steps away from all public transportation with countless restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. This is a highly sought after location in one of the city's most charming residential neighborhoods.



Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including Fat Cat, Agave, The Garret, Jeffrey's Grocery, Smalls Jazz Club, Big Gay Ice Cream Shop, Boucherie and so much more!



*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $7,300.