89 Bleecker St
89 Bleecker St

89 Bleecker Street · (202) 528-4215
Location

89 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
**facetime and virtual tours available !

Large, updated 1-Bedroom in an elevator building with laundry in the basement.
* Available for move immediate move in

APARTMENT FEATURES:
-Large Queen Bedroom with double height closet and extra storage above.
-Large Living Room with room for dining table
-Super High 12' Ceilings
-Hardwood Floors
-Large Windows Eastern Facing
-Recently Renovated Kitchen with full size appliances
-Recently Renovated Bathroom

BUILDINGS FEATURES
Elevator
Laundry in building
Garbage Chute
Well Maintained Building
Double Secure Doors
Very Responsive Management
One Block From B,D, F, M and 6 Trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Bleecker St have any available units?
89 Bleecker St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Bleecker St have?
Some of 89 Bleecker St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Bleecker St currently offering any rent specials?
89 Bleecker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Bleecker St pet-friendly?
No, 89 Bleecker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 89 Bleecker St offer parking?
No, 89 Bleecker St does not offer parking.
Does 89 Bleecker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Bleecker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Bleecker St have a pool?
No, 89 Bleecker St does not have a pool.
Does 89 Bleecker St have accessible units?
No, 89 Bleecker St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Bleecker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Bleecker St does not have units with dishwashers.
