89 Bleecker St

Amenities
**facetime and virtual tours available !
Large, updated 1-Bedroom in an elevator building with laundry in the basement.
* Available for move immediate move in
APARTMENT FEATURES:
-Large Queen Bedroom with double height closet and extra storage above.
-Large Living Room with room for dining table
-Super High 12' Ceilings
-Hardwood Floors
-Large Windows Eastern Facing
-Recently Renovated Kitchen with full size appliances
-Recently Renovated Bathroom
BUILDINGS FEATURES
Elevator
Laundry in building
Garbage Chute
Well Maintained Building
Double Secure Doors
Very Responsive Management
One Block From B,D, F, M and 6 Trains