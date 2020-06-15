89 Bleecker St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

**facetime and virtual tours available !



Large, updated 1-Bedroom in an elevator building with laundry in the basement.

* Available for move immediate move in



APARTMENT FEATURES:

-Large Queen Bedroom with double height closet and extra storage above.

-Large Living Room with room for dining table

-Super High 12' Ceilings

-Hardwood Floors

-Large Windows Eastern Facing

-Recently Renovated Kitchen with full size appliances

-Recently Renovated Bathroom



BUILDINGS FEATURES

Elevator

Laundry in building

Garbage Chute

Well Maintained Building

Double Secure Doors

Very Responsive Management

One Block From B,D, F, M and 6 Trains