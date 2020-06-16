Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Quiet, charming and extraordinarily peaceful home in a private family-owned brownstone. Incredibly picturesque streetscape, building, and home all situated in the center of the block on gorgeous, tree-lined Jane Street.



This bright and serene rear-facing unit features high ceilings, pre-war charm, central heat and A/C, a decorative fireplace with mantle, southwest light and charming garden views, a tastefully renovated open kitchen with lots of storage, and a newly renovated bathroom (happening right now!) with shower stall and linen closet. In addition, this apartment offers large windows, exposed brick, and a small separate and windowed sleeping area off the main room which easily fits a full-sized bed and even a queen-sized bed (barely, please see floor plan for reference). A+ location, pin drop quiet home with beautiful tree-top and garden views, wonderful landlord. 1 flight walk-up.



86 Jane Street is an intimate and well-kept brownstone on one of the West Village's most beautiful and historic blocks. As a small quiet building with only a few rental units, this home represents a peaceful alternative to the many transient and dormitory-style rental buildings downtown. Extremely quiet and safe, excellent light, well located, simply a perfectly charming place to call home. No pets or smokers please, available May 2020. Please call/email to schedule a virtual viewing.