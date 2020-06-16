All apartments in New York
86 Jane Street

86 Jane Street · (212) 864-4555
Location

86 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Quiet, charming and extraordinarily peaceful home in a private family-owned brownstone. Incredibly picturesque streetscape, building, and home all situated in the center of the block on gorgeous, tree-lined Jane Street.

This bright and serene rear-facing unit features high ceilings, pre-war charm, central heat and A/C, a decorative fireplace with mantle, southwest light and charming garden views, a tastefully renovated open kitchen with lots of storage, and a newly renovated bathroom (happening right now!) with shower stall and linen closet. In addition, this apartment offers large windows, exposed brick, and a small separate and windowed sleeping area off the main room which easily fits a full-sized bed and even a queen-sized bed (barely, please see floor plan for reference). A+ location, pin drop quiet home with beautiful tree-top and garden views, wonderful landlord. 1 flight walk-up.

86 Jane Street is an intimate and well-kept brownstone on one of the West Village's most beautiful and historic blocks. As a small quiet building with only a few rental units, this home represents a peaceful alternative to the many transient and dormitory-style rental buildings downtown. Extremely quiet and safe, excellent light, well located, simply a perfectly charming place to call home. No pets or smokers please, available May 2020. Please call/email to schedule a virtual viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Jane Street have any available units?
86 Jane Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 86 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 86 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 86 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 86 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 86 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Jane Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86 Jane Street has units with air conditioning.
