Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

858 Ninth Avenue

858 9th Avenue · (212) 864-4555
Location

858 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

PERFECT & SUNNY- REAL 2BR! 1 FLIGHT UP

EQUAL, QUEEN-SIZED BEDROOMS!

858 9th Avenue, Apt 2F
(Between West 55th & West 56th Streets)

ABOUT YOUR HOME: Walk Up One Flight,Renovated Windowed Kitchen-Stainless Steel Fridge, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Microwave,Granite Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar Counter, Overhead Lighting Throughout, Wood Plank Floors, Exposed Brick In Each Bedroom, 2 Bright-Equal Queen-Sized Bedrooms Each With Full Closet & Space For Wardrobe & Dresser, Both Bedrooms Have Windowed A/C Units,Brand New Bathroom With Stall/Walk In Subway Tiled Shower & Granite Counter Sink.

ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Welcome To The Fabulous West 50s! Steps To A/B/C/D/& 1 Trains @ 59th Street/Colombus Circle OR E Train At 50th Street, Walk To Central Park, Stroll To The Theatre District, Dine On Restaurant Row, Nightlife Galore, Whole Foods Everything At Your Fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
858 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 858 Ninth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
858 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 858 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 858 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 858 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
