858 Ninth Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
PERFECT & SUNNY- REAL 2BR! 1 FLIGHT UP
EQUAL, QUEEN-SIZED BEDROOMS!
858 9th Avenue, Apt 2F
(Between West 55th & West 56th Streets)
ABOUT YOUR HOME: Walk Up One Flight,Renovated Windowed Kitchen-Stainless Steel Fridge, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Microwave,Granite Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar Counter, Overhead Lighting Throughout, Wood Plank Floors, Exposed Brick In Each Bedroom, 2 Bright-Equal Queen-Sized Bedrooms Each With Full Closet & Space For Wardrobe & Dresser, Both Bedrooms Have Windowed A/C Units,Brand New Bathroom With Stall/Walk In Subway Tiled Shower & Granite Counter Sink.
ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Welcome To The Fabulous West 50s! Steps To A/B/C/D/& 1 Trains @ 59th Street/Colombus Circle OR E Train At 50th Street, Walk To Central Park, Stroll To The Theatre District, Dine On Restaurant Row, Nightlife Galore, Whole Foods Everything At Your Fingertips!