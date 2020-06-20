858 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!



PERFECT & SUNNY- REAL 2BR! 1 FLIGHT UP



EQUAL, QUEEN-SIZED BEDROOMS!



858 9th Avenue, Apt 2F

(Between West 55th & West 56th Streets)



ABOUT YOUR HOME: Walk Up One Flight,Renovated Windowed Kitchen-Stainless Steel Fridge, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Microwave,Granite Countertops, Island Breakfast Bar Counter, Overhead Lighting Throughout, Wood Plank Floors, Exposed Brick In Each Bedroom, 2 Bright-Equal Queen-Sized Bedrooms Each With Full Closet & Space For Wardrobe & Dresser, Both Bedrooms Have Windowed A/C Units,Brand New Bathroom With Stall/Walk In Subway Tiled Shower & Granite Counter Sink.



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Welcome To The Fabulous West 50s! Steps To A/B/C/D/& 1 Trains @ 59th Street/Colombus Circle OR E Train At 50th Street, Walk To Central Park, Stroll To The Theatre District, Dine On Restaurant Row, Nightlife Galore, Whole Foods Everything At Your Fingertips!