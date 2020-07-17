All apartments in New York
83-85 MacDougal Street

83 Macdougal St · (917) 915-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Actual rent is $2488.29. Bright and spacious one bedroom on a tree-lined block in the heart of Greenwich Village. Bedroom will fit a queen bed. Large living room can fit a sofa, TV, and a table and chairs. Spotless kitchen with full-sized stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Windowed bathroom. Sorry, no pets.,Updated one bedroom on best Macdougal block near all major transportation. Apartment has updated kitchen with full sized appliances, recently renovated white tile bath with marble floor. Queen size bedroom. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83-85 MacDougal Street have any available units?
83-85 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $2,489 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 83-85 MacDougal Street have?
Some of 83-85 MacDougal Street's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83-85 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
83-85 MacDougal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83-85 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 83-85 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 83-85 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83-85 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 83-85 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83-85 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 83-85 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
