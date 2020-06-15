Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage

Brand new to market for rent is a rare, floor-through 1265 sqft 2-bed, 2-bath pet friendly rental only blocks from Washington Square Park and Union Square Park. With a spacious 659 sqft private terrace, one can enjoy unparalleled privacy on one of Greenwich Village's most beautiful and historic North/South thoroughfares. 82 University Place has six loft-like, floor-through residences with a key-operated elevator which opens directly onto each residence. East and west exposures provide radiant light. The living area, overlooking University Place, enjoys a loft like size. There's an open Poggenpohl kitchen with Viking appliances and an overhung counter for dining stools. Across the residence on the western side are two large bedrooms, each with access to the enormous private terrace. The 2nd bedroom has access to a full bath which double-functions as a guest bath. Master has 2 closets, including a walk-in closet. Master en-suite is a 4-piece bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. Residence has central air, custom built-in closets, washer-dryer, and small dogs are permitted. There's free bike storage in the basement for all unit owners. Easy access to the MTA. The 4, 5, 6, N, R, W, Q and L trains are a 3 block walk to Union Square. F and V are also only 5 minutes away. Whole Foods, Agata & Valentine to get groceries as well as proximity the premier restaurants close by like Babbo, Blue Hill, Shuko, Union Square Cafe and ABC Kitchen.