All apartments in New York
Find more places like 82 University Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
82 University Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

82 University Place

82 University Place · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

82 University Place, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$10,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Brand new to market for rent is a rare, floor-through 1265 sqft 2-bed, 2-bath pet friendly rental only blocks from Washington Square Park and Union Square Park. With a spacious 659 sqft private terrace, one can enjoy unparalleled privacy on one of Greenwich Village's most beautiful and historic North/South thoroughfares. 82 University Place has six loft-like, floor-through residences with a key-operated elevator which opens directly onto each residence. East and west exposures provide radiant light. The living area, overlooking University Place, enjoys a loft like size. There's an open Poggenpohl kitchen with Viking appliances and an overhung counter for dining stools. Across the residence on the western side are two large bedrooms, each with access to the enormous private terrace. The 2nd bedroom has access to a full bath which double-functions as a guest bath. Master has 2 closets, including a walk-in closet. Master en-suite is a 4-piece bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. Residence has central air, custom built-in closets, washer-dryer, and small dogs are permitted. There's free bike storage in the basement for all unit owners. Easy access to the MTA. The 4, 5, 6, N, R, W, Q and L trains are a 3 block walk to Union Square. F and V are also only 5 minutes away. Whole Foods, Agata & Valentine to get groceries as well as proximity the premier restaurants close by like Babbo, Blue Hill, Shuko, Union Square Cafe and ABC Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 University Place have any available units?
82 University Place has a unit available for $10,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 University Place have?
Some of 82 University Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 University Place currently offering any rent specials?
82 University Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 University Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 University Place is pet friendly.
Does 82 University Place offer parking?
No, 82 University Place does not offer parking.
Does 82 University Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 University Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 University Place have a pool?
No, 82 University Place does not have a pool.
Does 82 University Place have accessible units?
No, 82 University Place does not have accessible units.
Does 82 University Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 University Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 University Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity