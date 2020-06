Amenities

Renovated sunny Two bedroom,With an OFFICE and a HUGE living room, high ceilings, kitchen with full size appliances, hard wood floors right on 45th street and Second Avenue. Available immediately. The building is located in the most desired area of Manhattan, close to transportation, park, shopping and the exclusive restaurants. For more information about this or any other apartment that fits your criteria, call/text directly to Ekaterina or Mark Danich