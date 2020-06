Amenities

dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities elevator

Great Layout for Hell's Kitchen Studio in Elevator Building with Laundry!If you are looking for your first NYC apartment then this studio, located in an elevator and laundry building in the Heart of Hell's Kitchen is perfect. This charming unit features tons of natural light, exposed brick, a great space for a sleeping and living area as well as a full kitchen with a dishwasher. Close to all transportation, shopping, restaurants and nightlife