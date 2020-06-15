Amenities

800 Second Avenue - Brand New Commercial office fully built out and ready for use - Can ideally be used as a medical office or a lab; acupuncturist; or Psychiatrist office or a standard commercial office. The space is bright and inviting - has a fully set up reception area; 2 office rooms or consultation rooms; 4 examination rooms with plumbing; 1 sterilization room or pantry; 1 file room or darkroom- Total 8 rooms. All examination rooms are set up with plumbing and cabinetry. The building has a full time doorman and is centrally located and easily accessible via Grand Central Station (Subways 4/5/6/S, Metro North) and Bus Stops for both local and express M15, M100, M102, M103 . Rent: $52.64 per Rentable Sq Ft Sq Ft: 1,482 RentableLease Type: Triple NNN Lease Annual Taxes: $20,759.06Annual Maint: $14,397 Total tax/ maint: $35,156.06 $23.72 per Rentable Sq Ft Total Rent per month Including Maint+Tax $76.36 per rentable Sq Ft $9,696 per month