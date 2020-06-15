All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

800 Second Avenue

800 2nd Avenue · (646) 258-4460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$9,430

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
800 Second Avenue - Brand New Commercial office fully built out and ready for use - Can ideally be used as a medical office or a lab; acupuncturist; or Psychiatrist office or a standard commercial office. The space is bright and inviting - has a fully set up reception area; 2 office rooms or consultation rooms; 4 examination rooms with plumbing; 1 sterilization room or pantry; 1 file room or darkroom- Total 8 rooms. All examination rooms are set up with plumbing and cabinetry. The building has a full time doorman and is centrally located and easily accessible via Grand Central Station (Subways 4/5/6/S, Metro North) and Bus Stops for both local and express M15, M100, M102, M103 . Rent: $52.64 per Rentable Sq Ft Sq Ft: 1,482 RentableLease Type: Triple NNN Lease Annual Taxes: $20,759.06Annual Maint: $14,397 Total tax/ maint: $35,156.06 $23.72 per Rentable Sq Ft Total Rent per month Including Maint+Tax $76.36 per rentable Sq Ft $9,696 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Second Avenue have any available units?
800 Second Avenue has a unit available for $9,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 800 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 800 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 800 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
