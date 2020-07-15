All apartments in New York
New York, NY
79 West 12th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

79 West 12th Street

79 West 12th Street · (917) 969-1746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Junior four modern living in a quintessential Greenwich Village location! Apartment 2F is not your average rental in any way, but a highly functional, sleekly renovated and well-designed space. With two distinct work areas, both an office and built-in desk, it offers a variety of productivity zones! The modern renovated bath is a dream and the kitchen features a sophisticated suite of high end appliances, lots of custom storage and a large pass-through to the dining alcove for easy entertaining. The airy king-sized master bedroom opens to a spacious walk in closet for optimal storage. The bright western exposure provides great natural light in every room!

This luxury post-war 24hr doorman building features modern laundry facilities onsite, a children's playroom, and an incredible common roof deck with panoramic skyline views. It is conveniently located close to the F/M and 1/2/3 trains and all the things that make life in the Village ideal. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 West 12th Street have any available units?
79 West 12th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 West 12th Street have?
Some of 79 West 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 79 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 79 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 79 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 79 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 79 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 79 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 79 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
