79 West 12th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Junior four modern living in a quintessential Greenwich Village location! Apartment 2F is not your average rental in any way, but a highly functional, sleekly renovated and well-designed space. With two distinct work areas, both an office and built-in desk, it offers a variety of productivity zones! The modern renovated bath is a dream and the kitchen features a sophisticated suite of high end appliances, lots of custom storage and a large pass-through to the dining alcove for easy entertaining. The airy king-sized master bedroom opens to a spacious walk in closet for optimal storage. The bright western exposure provides great natural light in every room!



This luxury post-war 24hr doorman building features modern laundry facilities onsite, a children's playroom, and an incredible common roof deck with panoramic skyline views. It is conveniently located close to the F/M and 1/2/3 trains and all the things that make life in the Village ideal. Call for a showing today!