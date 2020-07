Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym lobby

NO BROKER FEE PLUS TWO MONTHS FREE!!! (16 months lease required)Stunning Newly Renovated Partly Furnished Junior 1 With Open Kitchen, Eastern Exposure and in Unit Washer/Dryer. This Apartment is Located in an Elevator Building with 24/7 Attended Lobby And Fitness Center.***The Rent Displayed is Net Effective Based On 2 Months Free On a 16 Month Lease. Gross Rent is $3295. We're Partnering With Rhino Which Is A Service That Allows Us To Waive Security For Qualified Applicant.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3295.00 and 2 Months Free