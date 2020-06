Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry lobby

NO BROKER FEE plus TWO MONTHS FREE RENT!!! (16 months lease required)Stunning Newly Renovated Junior 1/1Bath With Open Views West And In Unit Washer/Dryer. The Apartment is Located in an Elevator Building With Laundry Room Facility, Fitness Center and 24/7 Attended Lobby.*The Rent Displayed is Net Effective Based On 2 Months Free On a 16 Month Lease. Gross Rent is $3700. Concessions Valid For New Leases Only & All Prices Are Subject to Change. The building Accept Rhino For Lease Guaranty & To Waive Security Deposit.Call Ko today for a private viewing! (929)-408-8354* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3700.00 and 2 Months Free mpg873111