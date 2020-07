Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

**NO FEE!**OFFERING A ONE MONTH OP**Beautiful, Bright, Updated Two Bedroom, Two Bath Apartment With A Large Roof Terrace. Amenities Include Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Exposed Brick Walls, Open Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, And Breakfast Bar. Located In An Elevator Building On The Corner Of West 85th And Columbus, Next To Central Park. Sorry, No Dogs. *Video Tour.