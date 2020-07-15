All apartments in New York
77 West 85th Street
77 West 85th Street

77 West 85th Street · (917) 723-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths in sought after Upper West Side Land-Marked building with part timeDoorman and Elevator. Over-Sized Sunken Living room, plus Large Windowed Eat In Kitchen withDishwasher and Microwave. Both bedrooms easily fit King/Queen beds plus furniture.SORRY NO PETS :-(Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 85th Street & Columbus Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Central Park, Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!Contact us to schedule an appointment and get your application in first. This Gem Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 West 85th Street have any available units?
77 West 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 77 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
