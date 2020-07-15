77 West 85th Street

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths in sought after Upper West Side Land-Marked building with part timeDoorman and Elevator. Over-Sized Sunken Living room, plus Large Windowed Eat In Kitchen withDishwasher and Microwave. Both bedrooms easily fit King/Queen beds plus furniture.SORRY NO PETS :-(Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 85th Street & Columbus Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Central Park, Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!Contact us to schedule an appointment and get your application in first. This Gem Won't Last!