Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Available June 1st, 2020. 26th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Just one flight up, this 3 bedroom with 2 baths has a lot of common space and 3 large real bedrooms.

Recently renovated, with modern appliances and tasteful accents.

There is an in unit washer/dryer.

Please call for more info.

No fee