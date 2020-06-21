765 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2nd floor fully renovated apartment is boasting with charm with high 9'6" ceilings, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, window blinds, city quiet windows, 2 new AC units, tons of storage, and great sunlight all day through oversized windows. The bedroom easily fits a kingsize bed plus bedroom furniture while the living room has plenty of space for entertaining. The Landlord spared no expense on renovating the kitchen and bathroom. The gorgeous, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a BOSCH dishwasher, granite countertops, breakfast bar, maple cabinets that reach the ceiling, subway tile backsplash, and stone slate floors. The roomy bathroom is in white with tub, tile, pedestal sink, and marble floors with large 8 X 5 overhead storage above. Additionally, there is a large "nook" which is great for a tall dresser, home office, or dressing area.



All this in a well maintained, owner occupied Pre-War walk-up townhouse built in 1900 with only 2 apartments per floor, new hallway carpeting, intercom system, period photos and lighting, in the center of Hells Kitchen, and only 1 flight up. Just steps outside your door, you are surrounded with everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer with restaurants, bars, lounges, boutiques, grocery stores, and all transportation.



Make this your new home! WILL NOT LAST! Sorry, no dogs. Available July 1st.