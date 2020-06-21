All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

765 Ninth Avenue

765 9th Avenue · (646) 940-8944
Location

765 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This lovely 2nd floor fully renovated apartment is boasting with charm with high 9'6" ceilings, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, window blinds, city quiet windows, 2 new AC units, tons of storage, and great sunlight all day through oversized windows. The bedroom easily fits a kingsize bed plus bedroom furniture while the living room has plenty of space for entertaining. The Landlord spared no expense on renovating the kitchen and bathroom. The gorgeous, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a BOSCH dishwasher, granite countertops, breakfast bar, maple cabinets that reach the ceiling, subway tile backsplash, and stone slate floors. The roomy bathroom is in white with tub, tile, pedestal sink, and marble floors with large 8 X 5 overhead storage above. Additionally, there is a large "nook" which is great for a tall dresser, home office, or dressing area.

All this in a well maintained, owner occupied Pre-War walk-up townhouse built in 1900 with only 2 apartments per floor, new hallway carpeting, intercom system, period photos and lighting, in the center of Hells Kitchen, and only 1 flight up. Just steps outside your door, you are surrounded with everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer with restaurants, bars, lounges, boutiques, grocery stores, and all transportation.

Make this your new home! WILL NOT LAST! Sorry, no dogs. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
765 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 765 Ninth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
765 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 765 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 765 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 765 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 765 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 765 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 765 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 765 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
