Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

752 West End Avenue

752 West End Avenue · (631) 387-2502
Location

752 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7F · Avail. now

$4,696

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome to 572 West End Avenue in the Upper West Side, a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in the heart of Upper Manhattan. This luxury apartment features brand new appliances, huge kitchen and living room area, laundry, dishwasher, and central AC as well as many other in-building amenities. Each bedroom is has large closets and ample room for furniture and decor. Not to mention the building itself is pet friendly, has a full time doorman, elevator, fitness center, playroom, laundry room, high speed elevator, and 24hr maintenance. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!*Offering 2 month free on 13 month lease. Net rent listed. Gross rent is $5500.There is an additional rent credit of $2000 for a 7/1 move in, or a $1000 credit for an 8/1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 West End Avenue have any available units?
752 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,696 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 West End Avenue have?
Some of 752 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
752 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 752 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 752 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 752 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 752 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 752 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 752 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 752 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
