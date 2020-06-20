752 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Welcome to 572 West End Avenue in the Upper West Side, a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in the heart of Upper Manhattan. This luxury apartment features brand new appliances, huge kitchen and living room area, laundry, dishwasher, and central AC as well as many other in-building amenities. Each bedroom is has large closets and ample room for furniture and decor. Not to mention the building itself is pet friendly, has a full time doorman, elevator, fitness center, playroom, laundry room, high speed elevator, and 24hr maintenance. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!*Offering 2 month free on 13 month lease. Net rent listed. Gross rent is $5500.There is an additional rent credit of $2000 for a 7/1 move in, or a $1000 credit for an 8/1 move in.