All apartments in New York
Find more places like 736 West 187th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
736 West 187th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

736 West 187th Street

736 West 187th Street · (646) 221-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

736 West 187th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home. This unit offers very bright Northern exposures, extra large windows, as well as views of nature all around. This apartment has an HVAC system in each room, an open granite, stainless steel kitchen (GE Appliances, includes d/w), gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout and marble and tiled baths. The Bennett Condominium offers an attended lobby (8am-12am M-Th & 9am-1am F-Sun), resident superintendent, a wonderful fitness room (open 24 hrs and free), bike room, common roof deck and is close to the A & 1 trains, M4 & M98 bus lines, shopping, restaurants, Ft. Tryon, the Cloisters, Bennett Park and so much more. This is a PET FRIENDLY BUILDING. Apartment Features: North exposure, Floors - hardwood, Windows - oversized, Windows - new, Modern kitchen, Great closet space, Dishwasher, Wheelchair accessible Building Features: Courtyard, Garden, Roof deck. Brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 West 187th Street have any available units?
736 West 187th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 West 187th Street have?
Some of 736 West 187th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 West 187th Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 West 187th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 West 187th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 West 187th Street is pet friendly.
Does 736 West 187th Street offer parking?
Yes, 736 West 187th Street does offer parking.
Does 736 West 187th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 West 187th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 West 187th Street have a pool?
No, 736 West 187th Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 West 187th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 736 West 187th Street has accessible units.
Does 736 West 187th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 West 187th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 736 West 187th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity