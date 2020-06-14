736 West 187th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard doorman gym parking bike storage garage lobby

NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home. This unit offers very bright Northern exposures, extra large windows, as well as views of nature all around. This apartment has an HVAC system in each room, an open granite, stainless steel kitchen (GE Appliances, includes d/w), gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout and marble and tiled baths. The Bennett Condominium offers an attended lobby (8am-12am M-Th & 9am-1am F-Sun), resident superintendent, a wonderful fitness room (open 24 hrs and free), bike room, common roof deck and is close to the A & 1 trains, M4 & M98 bus lines, shopping, restaurants, Ft. Tryon, the Cloisters, Bennett Park and so much more. This is a PET FRIENDLY BUILDING. Apartment Features: North exposure, Floors - hardwood, Windows - oversized, Windows - new, Modern kitchen, Great closet space, Dishwasher, Wheelchair accessible Building Features: Courtyard, Garden, Roof deck. Brokers: CYOF